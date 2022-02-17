Hand-Ball : Voici le calendrier de la deuxiÃ¨me phase
La FÃ©dÃ©ration Tunisienne de Hand-Ball a dÃ©voilÃ©, hier, le calendrier de la deuxiÃ¨me phase du championnat national. Cette derniÃ¨re dÃ©butera mercredi prochain et prendra fin le 23 avril.
Classement :
Playoffs :
EspÃ©rance de Tunis 2 points
Club Africain 2 points
CS Sakiet Ezzit 1 point
Etoile du Sahel 1 point
AS Teboulba 0 point
AS Hammamet 0 point
Playout :
EM Mahdia 2 points
CHB Jemmal 2 points
Olympique Soliman 1 point
CS Msaken 1 point
EBS BÃ©ni Khiar 0 point
CHB Ksour Essef 0 point
