Volley-Ball – Championnat – J06 : L’EST et le CSS toujours invaincus
20-11-2021
Voici les résultats de la sixième journée de la première phase du championnat de Tunisie de Volley-Ball, disputée aujourd’hui :
Groupe A :
Espérance de Tunis – CS Hammam-Lif : 3/0
AS Marsa – ASTT Sfax : 3/0
Saydia SBS – MS Bousalem : 0/3
Groupe B :
FH Ghezaz – CS Sfaxien : 0/3
Etoile du Sahel – CO Kelibia : 3/0
UST Sfax – Tunis Air Club : 3/0
Classement :
Groupe A :
1/ Espérance de Tunis 18 points
2/ AS Marsa 15 points
3/ MS Bousalem 9 points
4/ Saydia SBS 8 points
5/ ASTT Sfax 3 points
6/ CS Hammam-Lif point
Groupe B :
1/ CS Sfaxien 18 points
2/ Etoile du Sahel 15 points
3/ CO Kelibia 9 points
4/ UST Sfax 8 points
5/ FH Ghezaz 3 points
6/ Tunis Air Club 0 point
