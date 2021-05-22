Coupe – Tour prÃ©liminaire : RÃ©sultats du jour

Voici le programme des matchs du tour prÃ©liminaire de la coupe de Tunisie de Football, prÃ©vu le samedi 22 et le dimanche 23 mai Ã partir de 15h00 :

Samedi 22 mai :

Mareth Sport – ES Bouhajla : 1/0

Ahly Sfaxien – ES Zarzis : 0/1

AS Ariana – Stade Sfaxien : 2/0

CS Bembla – US Ksibet Mediouni : 1/1 (TAB : 5/3)

CFB Jerissa – SS Gafsien : 1/1 (TAB : 3/4)

EM Mahdia – Baath Bouhajla (Retrait Bouhajla)

Dimanche 23 mai :

Enfidha Sports – CS Rouhia

ES Tataouine – AS Gabes

CS Hammam-Lif – CF Bizerte

US CarthagÃ¨ne – EGS Gafsa

Tabarka Sport – AS Beni Khdech

ES Hammam-Sousse – CS Khenissi

ES Hazoua – CS Redaief

Bir Bouragba – CO Transports

