Coupe – Tour prÃ©liminaire : RÃ©sultats du jour

22-05-2021

Voici le programme des matchs du tour prÃ©liminaire de la coupe de Tunisie de Football, prÃ©vu le samedi 22 et le dimanche 23 mai Ã  partir de 15h00 :

Samedi 22 mai :

Mareth Sport – ES Bouhajla : 1/0
Ahly Sfaxien – ES Zarzis : 0/1
AS Ariana – Stade Sfaxien : 2/0
CS Bembla – US Ksibet Mediouni : 1/1 (TAB : 5/3)
CFB Jerissa – SS Gafsien : 1/1 (TAB : 3/4)
EM Mahdia – Baath Bouhajla (Retrait Bouhajla)

Dimanche 23 mai :

Enfidha Sports – CS Rouhia
ES Tataouine – AS Gabes
CS Hammam-Lif – CF Bizerte
US CarthagÃ¨ne – EGS Gafsa
Tabarka Sport – AS Beni Khdech
ES Hammam-Sousse – CS Khenissi
ES Hazoua – CS Redaief
Bir Bouragba – CO Transports

