Hand – CM 2021 – J02 : Tunisie – Brésil : Programme TV
16-01-2021
La sélection tunisienne disputera son second match du mondial de Hand-Ball, dimanche, face à son homologue brésilienne. La rencontre débutera à 18h00 et sera diffusée par la chaîne OnTime Sport 3HD.
Programme du jour :
15h30 : Qatar – Japon
18h00 : Angola – Croatie
18h00 : Argentine – Bahrein
18h00 : Cap-Vert – Allemagne
18h00 : Tunisie – Brésil
20h30 : Hongrie – Uruguay
20h30 : Pologne – Espagne
20h30 : RD Congo – Danemark
GnetNews
Lire aussi
Autres sports Hand – CM 2021 – J02 : L’Egypte
Autres sports Hand – CM 2021 – J02 : Tunisie –
Autres sports Hand – CM 2021 : Le Brésil touché par le C
Autres sports Hand – CM 2021 : La Tunisie battue par Polog