Hand – CM 2021 – J02 : Tunisie – Brésil : Programme TV

16-01-2021

La sélection tunisienne disputera son second match du mondial de Hand-Ball, dimanche, face à son homologue brésilienne. La rencontre débutera à 18h00 et sera diffusée par la chaîne OnTime Sport 3HD.

Programme du jour :

15h30 : Qatar – Japon
18h00 : Angola – Croatie
18h00 : Argentine – Bahrein
18h00 : Cap-Vert – Allemagne
18h00 : Tunisie – Brésil
20h30 : Hongrie – Uruguay
20h30 : Pologne – Espagne
20h30 : RD Congo – Danemark

