Volley-Ball – J10 : ESS-EST samedi à 15h00 ! Voici le programme
12-02-2021
Voici le programme de la dixième journée de la première phase du championnat de Tunisie de Volley-Ball, prévue ce weekend :
Groupe A – Samedi 13 février :
15h00 : Etoile du Sahel – Espérance de Tunis
15h00 : MS Bousalem – Tunis Air Club
15h00 : US Carthage – Saydia SBS
Groupe B – Dimanche 14 février :
15h00 : CS Sfaxien – ASTT Sfax
15h00 : CO Kelibia – UST Sfax
15h00 : AS Marsa – F Hammam Ghezaz
GnetNews
