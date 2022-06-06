Angleterre : Nottingham Forest met Drager sur le marchÃ©
AprÃ¨s avoir obtenu la promotion en Premier League, le club de Nottingham Forest voudrait se passer des services de son latÃ©ral droit et international tunisien, Mohammed Drager. Ce dernier a Ã©tÃ© prÃªtÃ© au club suisse de Lausanne, avec lequel il a passÃ© une saison trÃ¨s correcte en disputant 21 matchs, marquant 7 buts et rÃ©alisant 4 passes dÃ©cisives.
GnetNews
