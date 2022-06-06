Angleterre : Nottingham Forest met Drager sur le marchÃ©

06-06-2022

AprÃ¨s avoir obtenu la promotion en Premier League, le club de Nottingham Forest voudrait se passer des services de son latÃ©ral droit et international tunisien, Mohammed Drager. Ce dernier a Ã©tÃ© prÃªtÃ© au club suisse de Lausanne, avec lequel il a passÃ© une saison trÃ¨s correcte en disputant 21 matchs, marquant 7 buts et rÃ©alisant 4 passes dÃ©cisives.

GnetNews

Fil d'actualitÃ©s

Tunisie : Une grÃ¨ve Ã  la SONEDE Ã  compter de demain, mardi 07 jui

06-06-2022

Tunisie : Le point sur la dette tunisienne, ce qui a Ã©tÃ© remboursÃ

06-06-2022

Tunisie : Le ministÃ¨re des Finances annonce un excÃ©dent du budget

06-06-2022

Tunisie : Une association appelle Ã  prÃ©server les pÃ¨lerins contre

06-06-2022

Temps forts

Des Tunisiens militent pour remplacer la voiture par le vÃ©lo en vil

03-06-2022

Une application permettant aux ingÃ©nieurs de travailler pour des en

02-06-2022

Tunisie/ Perdre du poids Ã  l’approche de l’Ã©tÃ© : Yosr

01-06-2022

Tunisie : Des conseils prÃ©cieux pour rÃ©ussir son baccalaurÃ©at, Ã 

30-05-2022

Lire aussi

ExpatriÃ©s Angleterre : Nottingham Forest met Drager sur le m
Foot Tunisie ES Tunis-ChaÃ¢lali : Le genou fait toujours mal !
Foot Africain La Tunisie prend un point au Botswana
Foot Africain Formation rentrante de la Tunisie face au Botswana

Fil d'actualitÃ©s

Tunisie : Une grÃ¨ve Ã  la SONEDE Ã  compter de demain, mardi 07 juin

06-06-2022

Tunisie : Le point sur la dette tunisienne, ce qui a Ã©tÃ© remboursÃ© Ã  la fin

06-06-2022

Tunisie : Le ministÃ¨re des Finances annonce un excÃ©dent du budget de lâ€™Etat

06-06-2022

Tunisie : Une association appelle Ã  prÃ©server les pÃ¨lerins contre les idÃ©es

06-06-2022

Temps forts

Des Tunisiens militent pour remplacer la voiture par le vÃ©lo en ville et au-del

03-06-2022

Une application permettant aux ingÃ©nieurs de travailler pour des entreprises Ã©

02-06-2022

Tunisie/ Perdre du poids Ã  l’approche de l’Ã©tÃ© : Yosra Bornaz vou

01-06-2022

Tunisie : Des conseils prÃ©cieux pour rÃ©ussir son baccalaurÃ©at, Ã  quelques jo

30-05-2022