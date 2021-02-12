Basket-Ball – Pro A – J06 – MAJ : ESG-JSK dimanche à 15h00

12-02-2021

Le match en retard de la sixième journée de la première phase du championnat de Tunisie de Basket-Ball entre l’Etoile Sportive Goulettoise et la Jeunesse Sportive Kairouanaise aura lieu ce dimanche à partir de 15h00 à la salle Ben Ammar de la Goulette.

Dimanche 24 janvier :

Club Africain – US Monastir : 54/45
AS Hammamet – US Ansar : 73/81

Lundi 25 janvier :

Stade Nabeulien – JS Manazeh : 72/60
DS Grombalia – ES Rades : 65/61

Mardi 26 janvier :

Ezzahra Sports – Etoile du Sahel : 83/61

Dimanche 14 février :

15h00 : ES Goulette – JS Kairouan

Classements :

Groupe A :

1/ 2/ Club Africain 18 points 
2/  US Monastir 17 points (-1 match)
3/ US Ansar 13 points (-1 match)
4/ AS Hammamet 11 points (-1 match)
5/ ES Goulette 10 points (-1 match)
6/ JS Kairouan 8 points (-4 matchs)

Groupe B :

1/ Ezzahra Sports 18 points 
2/Stade Nabeulien 17 points
3/ DS Grombalia 16 points
4/ JS Manazeh 16 points
5/ ES Rades 13 points
6/ Etoile du Sahel 10 points

 

