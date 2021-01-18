Hand – CM 2021 – J03 : Tunisie – Espagne : Programme TV
18-01-2021
La sélection tunisienne disputera son troisième match du tour préliminaire du championnat du monde de Hand-Ball, mardi, face à son homologue espagnole. La rencontre sera diffusée en direct par la chaîne OnTime Sports 3HD à partir de 18h00.
Programme du jour :
15h30 : Japon – Angola
18h00 : Bahrein – RD Congo
18h00 : Croatie – Qatar
18h00 : Espagne – Tunisie
Uruguay – Cap-Vert : 10/0 (Forfait)
20h30 : Allemagne – Hongrie
20h30 : Brésil – Pologne
20h30 : Danemark – Argentine
