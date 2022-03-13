Ligue 1 – J11 : Programme et compos probables

13-03-2022

Cinq des huit matchs de la 11ème journée de la première phase du championnat de Tunisie de Football auront lieu cet après-midi. Voici le programme et les formations probables :

Groupe 1 :

Dimanche 13 mars :

14h00 : ES Hammam-Sousse – ES Metlaoui : Mehrez Melki

14h00 : CA Bizertin – CS Hammam-Lif : Ameur Chouchane

Groupe 2 :

Dimanche 13 mars :

14h00 : Olympique de Beja – Club Africain : Nidhal Letaief

14h00 : US Monastir -AS Soliman : Walid Jeridi

14h00 : CS Chebba – AS Rejiche : Amir Loussif

Compos probables :

CA : Hassen, Ghandri, Bedoui, Agrebi, Abderrazzek, Khalil, Kossi, Laâbidi, Dhaouadi, Taoues, Chamakhi.

 

GnetNews

Fil d'actualités

Ligue 1 – J11 : Programme et compos probables

13-03-2022

Lassâad Jarda : « Nous allons nous battre jusqu’au bout »

13-03-2022

CL-AFR – J04 : Mamelodi bat Al Ahly ! Résultats complets

12-03-2022

BasketBall Africa League : Nouveau succès de l’USMO

12-03-2022

Temps forts

Tunisie/ Céréales : Dépendance plutôt que suffisance, la guerre

11-03-2022

Tunis Sports City, reprise d’un méga-projet avec un nouveau c

10-03-2022

Tunisie : Une fièvre acheteuse s’empare des Tunisiens, les ra

09-03-2022

« A’SIMA Tunis », un projet pour faire de la capitale, une véri

08-03-2022

Lire aussi

Société Tunisie/ Céréales : Dépendance plutôt que suff
Économie Tunis Sports City, reprise d’un méga-projet
Société Tunisie : Une fièvre acheteuse s’empare des
Société « A’SIMA Tunis », un projet pour faire de la c

Fil d'actualités

Ligue 1 – J11 : Programme et compos probables

13-03-2022

Lassâad Jarda : « Nous allons nous battre jusqu’au bout »

13-03-2022

CL-AFR – J04 : Mamelodi bat Al Ahly ! Résultats complets

12-03-2022

BasketBall Africa League : Nouveau succès de l’USMO

12-03-2022

Temps forts

Tunisie/ Céréales : Dépendance plutôt que suffisance, la guerre d’Ukr

11-03-2022

Tunis Sports City, reprise d’un méga-projet avec un nouveau calendrier de

10-03-2022

Tunisie : Une fièvre acheteuse s’empare des Tunisiens, les rayons des mag

09-03-2022

« A’SIMA Tunis », un projet pour faire de la capitale, une véritable métro

08-03-2022