Ligue 1 – J11 : Programme et compos probables
13-03-2022
Cinq des huit matchs de la 11ème journée de la première phase du championnat de Tunisie de Football auront lieu cet après-midi. Voici le programme et les formations probables :
Groupe 1 :
Dimanche 13 mars :
14h00 : ES Hammam-Sousse – ES Metlaoui : Mehrez Melki
14h00 : CA Bizertin – CS Hammam-Lif : Ameur Chouchane
Groupe 2 :
Dimanche 13 mars :
14h00 : Olympique de Beja – Club Africain : Nidhal Letaief
14h00 : US Monastir -AS Soliman : Walid Jeridi
14h00 : CS Chebba – AS Rejiche : Amir Loussif
Compos probables :
CA : Hassen, Ghandri, Bedoui, Agrebi, Abderrazzek, Khalil, Kossi, Laâbidi, Dhaouadi, Taoues, Chamakhi.
GnetNews