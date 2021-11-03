Volley-Ball – Championnat – J04 : Voici le programme
03-11-2021
Voici le programme de la quatrième journée de la première phase du championnat de Tunisie de Volley-Ball, prévue ce mercredi :
Groupe A :
Espérance de Tunis – Saydia SBS
MS Bousalem – ASTT Sfax
CS Hammam-Lif – AS Marsa : Reporté
Groupe B :
CO Kelibia – Fatah Hammam Ghezaz
Etoile du Sahel – UST Sfax
Tunis Air Club – CS Sfaxien : Reporté
