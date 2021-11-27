Volley-Ball – Championnat – J07 : Voici le programme

27-11-2021

Voici le programme de la septième journée de la première phase du championnat de Tunisie de Volley-Ball, prévue aujourd’hui :

Groupe A :

15h00 : MS Bousalem – CS Hammam-Lif
16h00 : ASTT Sfax – Saydia SBS
18h00 : AS Marsa – Espérance de Tunis

Groupe B :

16h00 : CO Kelibia – Tunis Air Club
16h00 : FH Ghezaz – Etoile du Sahel
18h00 : CS Sfaxien – UST Sfax

Classement :

Groupe A :

1/ Espérance de Tunis 18 points
2/ AS Marsa 15 points
3/ MS Bousalem 9 points
4/ Saydia SBS 8 points
5/ ASTT Sfax 3 points
6/ CS Hammam-Lif point

Groupe B :

1/ CS Sfaxien 18 points
2/ Etoile du Sahel 15 points
3/ CO Kelibia 9 points
4/ UST Sfax 8 points
5/ FH Ghezaz 3 points
6/ Tunis Air Club 0 point

