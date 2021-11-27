Volley-Ball – Championnat – J07 : Voici le programme
27-11-2021
Voici le programme de la septième journée de la première phase du championnat de Tunisie de Volley-Ball, prévue aujourd’hui :
Groupe A :
15h00 : MS Bousalem – CS Hammam-Lif
16h00 : ASTT Sfax – Saydia SBS
18h00 : AS Marsa – Espérance de Tunis
Groupe B :
16h00 : CO Kelibia – Tunis Air Club
16h00 : FH Ghezaz – Etoile du Sahel
18h00 : CS Sfaxien – UST Sfax
Classement :
Groupe A :
1/ Espérance de Tunis 18 points
2/ AS Marsa 15 points
3/ MS Bousalem 9 points
4/ Saydia SBS 8 points
5/ ASTT Sfax 3 points
6/ CS Hammam-Lif point
Groupe B :
1/ CS Sfaxien 18 points
2/ Etoile du Sahel 15 points
3/ CO Kelibia 9 points
4/ UST Sfax 8 points
5/ FH Ghezaz 3 points
6/ Tunis Air Club 0 point
