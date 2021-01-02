Volley-Ball : Programme de la 1Ã¨re journÃ©e
02-01-2021
La premiÃ¨re journÃ©e de la premiÃ¨re phase du championnat de Tunisie de Volley-Ball aura lieu ce samedi.
Voici le programme :
Groupe A :
15h00 : Saydia SBS – Tunis Air Club
15h00 : MS Bousalem – EspÃ©rance de Tunis
15h00 : Etoile du Sahel – US Carthage
Groupe B :
15h00 : AS Marsa – CO Kelibia
15h00 : CS Sfaxien – FH Ghezaz
17h00 : UST Sfax – ASTT Sfax
