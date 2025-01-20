CL-EURO : Voici le programme complet de la septième journée !
Voici le programme des rencontres de la 7ème journée de la phase de Ligue en Ligue des Champions européenne qui seront disputées mardi et mercredi.
Mardi 21 janvier :
AS Monaco – Aston Villa 18h45
Atalanta – Sturm Graz 21h00
Atlético de Madrid – Bayer Leverkusen 21h00
Bologne – Borussia Dortmund 21h00
Club Brugge – Juventus Turin 21h00
Etoile Rouge de Belgrade – PSV Eindhoven 21h00
Liverpool – Lille 21h00
Slovan Bratislava – Stuttgart 21h00
Benfica – FC Barcelone 21h00
Mercredi 22 janvier :
Shakhtar Donetsk – Brest 18h45
RB Leipzig – Sporting 18h45
Paris Saint-Germain – Manchester City 21h00
Real Madrid – RB Salzbourg 21h00
AC Milan – Gérone 21h00
Sparta Prague – Inter 21h00
Arsenal – Dinamo Zagreb 21h00
Celtic – Young Boys 21h00
Feyenoord Rotterdam – Bayern Munich 21h00
Classement :
1- Liverpool 18 pts (6j)
2- FC Barcelone 15 pts (6j)
3- Arsenal 13 pts (6j)
4- Bayer Leverkusen 13 pts (6j)
5- Aston Villa 13 pts (6j)
6- Inter 13 pts (6j)
7- Brest 13 pts (6j)
8- Lille 13 pts (6j)
9- Borussia Dortmund 12 pts (6j)
10- Bayern Munich 12 pts (6j)
11- Atletico Madrid 12 pts (6j)
12- AC Milan 12 pts (6j)
13- Atalanta Bergame 11 pts (6j)
14- Juventus Turin 11 pts (6j)
15- Benfica 10 pts (6j)
16- Monaco 10 pts (6j)
17- Sporting 10 pts (6j)
18- Feyenoord 10 pts (6j)
19- Club Brugge 10 pts (6j)
20- Real Madrid 9 pts (6j)
21- Celtic 9 pts (6j)
22- Manchester City 8 pts (6j)
23- PSV Eindhoven 8 pts (6j)
24- Dinamo Zagreb 8 pts (6j)
25- Paris SG 7 pts (6j)
26- VfB Stuttgart 7 pts (6j)
27- Shakhtar Donetsk 4 pts (6j)
28- Sparta Prague 4 pts (6j)
29- Sturm Graz 3 pts (6j)
30- Gérone 3 pts (6j)
31- Etoile Rouge Belgrade 3 pts (6j)
32- Red Bull Salzbourg 3 pts (6j)
33- Bologne 2 pts (6j)
34- RB Leipzig 0 pt (6j)
35- Slovan Bratislava 0 pt (6j)
36- Young Boys 0 pt (6j)