Hand – Tournoi des 4 nations : Voici les convoqués & le programme TV

03-11-2021

La Fédération Tunisienne de Hand-Ball organise le tournoi des 4 Nations du 4 au 6 novembre à Hammamet. A cette occasion, le sélectionneur national, Sami Saidi, a fait appel à 22 joueurs.

Les convoqués :

Les gardiens de but :

Marwen Soussi (Club Africain), Youssef Zayen (ES Sahel), Mehdi Harbaoui (Sélestat – France)

Demi-centres :

Ala Mustapha (Club Africain), Mohamed Amine Darmoul (Minden – Allemagne) et Wael Mzoughi (Al Rayyan – Qatar).

Ailiers Gauches :

Oussama Boughanmi (ES Tunis), Ghassen Toumi (ES Tunis), Rami Souid (ES Sahel),

Arrières Gauches :

Oussama Jaziri (Al Ahly – Egypte), Rami Fekih (Wakrah – Qatar), Youssef Maaref (ES Tunis), Hamza Kablouti (Afturelding – Islande)  

Arrières Droits :

Amine Bannour(Dinamo Bucarest), Achref Margheli (ES Tunis), Noureddine Maoua (ES Sahel).

Ailiers Droits :

Issam Rzig (ES Sahel), Mohamed Ali Bhar (Club Africain), Tarek Jallouz (ES Tunis).

Pivots :

Jihed Jaballa (ES Sahel), Ghazi Ben Ghali (ES Sahel), Islem Jebali (AS Hammamet).

Programme Tournoi des 4 Nations à Hammamet :

4 Novembre :

15H00 : Monténégro Vs Suisse (Streaming page Fédération)

17H30 : Tunisie Vs Cap Vert (Télévisé Watania 2)

5 Novembre :

15H00 : Suisse Vs Cap Vert (Streaming page Fédération)

17H30 : Tunisie Vs Monténégro (Télévisé Watania 2)

6 Novembre :

15H00 : Cap Vert Vs Monténégro (Streaming page Fédération)

17H30 : Tunisie Vs Suisse (Télévisé Watania 2) 

GnetNews

