Hand – Tournoi des 4 nations : Voici les convoqués & le programme TV
La Fédération Tunisienne de Hand-Ball organise le tournoi des 4 Nations du 4 au 6 novembre à Hammamet. A cette occasion, le sélectionneur national, Sami Saidi, a fait appel à 22 joueurs.
Les convoqués :
Les gardiens de but :
Marwen Soussi (Club Africain), Youssef Zayen (ES Sahel), Mehdi Harbaoui (Sélestat – France)
Demi-centres :
Ala Mustapha (Club Africain), Mohamed Amine Darmoul (Minden – Allemagne) et Wael Mzoughi (Al Rayyan – Qatar).
Ailiers Gauches :
Oussama Boughanmi (ES Tunis), Ghassen Toumi (ES Tunis), Rami Souid (ES Sahel),
Arrières Gauches :
Oussama Jaziri (Al Ahly – Egypte), Rami Fekih (Wakrah – Qatar), Youssef Maaref (ES Tunis), Hamza Kablouti (Afturelding – Islande)
Arrières Droits :
Amine Bannour(Dinamo Bucarest), Achref Margheli (ES Tunis), Noureddine Maoua (ES Sahel).
Ailiers Droits :
Issam Rzig (ES Sahel), Mohamed Ali Bhar (Club Africain), Tarek Jallouz (ES Tunis).
Pivots :
Jihed Jaballa (ES Sahel), Ghazi Ben Ghali (ES Sahel), Islem Jebali (AS Hammamet).
Programme Tournoi des 4 Nations à Hammamet :
4 Novembre :
15H00 : Monténégro Vs Suisse (Streaming page Fédération)
17H30 : Tunisie Vs Cap Vert (Télévisé Watania 2)
5 Novembre :
15H00 : Suisse Vs Cap Vert (Streaming page Fédération)
17H30 : Tunisie Vs Monténégro (Télévisé Watania 2)
6 Novembre :
15H00 : Cap Vert Vs Monténégro (Streaming page Fédération)
17H30 : Tunisie Vs Suisse (Télévisé Watania 2)
