Amical : Compo probable de la Tunisie face à l’Algérie

10-06-2021

La sélection tunisienne de Football affrontera son homologue algérienne, en amical, ce vendredi à Rades à partir de 20h30. D’après les dernières informations, le staff technique devrait effectuer des changements par rapport au match disputé face à la RC Congo.

Compo probable : Hassen, Drager, Maâloul, Bronn, Meriah, Ben Romdhane, Skhiri, Aidouni, Sliti, Rafiaâ, Khazri.

