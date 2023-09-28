C1 : Le programme des matchs retour du deuxième tour

28-09-2023

Voici le programme complet des matches prévus cette semaine au second tour retour de la Ligue des Champions africaine :

Vendredi 29 septembre :
Pyramids 16h00 APR (aller 0-0)
Al Ahly 17h00 St. George (aller 3-0)
Orlando Pirates 18h30 Jwaneng Galaxy (aller 0-1)

Samedi 30 septembre :
TP Mazembe 13h00 Big Bullets (aller 1-0)
Petro Atlético 15h00 UD Songo (aller 2-1)
Espérance de Tunis 17h00 AS Douanes (aller 1-0)
Horoya 17h00 Medeama (aller 1-3)
Mamelodi Sundowns 17h00 Bumamuru (aller 4-0)
Young Africans 17h00 Al Merreikh (aller 2-0)
AS FAR Rabat 19h30 Etoile du Sahel (aller 0-1)
CR Belouizdad 20h00 Bo Rangers (aller 3-1)
Wydad Casablanca 20h00 Hafia (aller 1-1)

Dimanche 01er octobre :
Simba 14h00 Power Dynamos (aller 2-2)
ASEC Mimosas 17h00 Al Ahly Benghazi (aller 0-0)
Nouadhibou 18h00 Real Bamako (aller 3-0)
Al-Hilal Omdurman 19h00 Primeiro de Agosto (aller 0-0)

