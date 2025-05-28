CMC 2025 : Le programme complet des matchs du premier tour

28-05-2025

Voici le programme complet des matches du premier tour de la Coupe du Monde des Clubs 2025 :

Dimanche 15 juin :

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) : Al Ahly FC 01h00 Inter Miami (Groupe A)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) : FC Bayern Munich 17h00 Auckland City (Groupe C)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles) : Paris Saint-Germain 20h00 Atlético de Madrid (Groupe B)

MetLife Stadium (New York) Palmeiras 23h00 FC Porto (Groupe A).

Lundi 16 juin :

Lumen Field (Seattle) : Botafogo 03h00 Seattle Sounders FC (Groupe B)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) : Chelsea 20h00 Los Angeles FC ou Club America (Groupe D)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) : CA Boca Juniors 23h00 SL Benfica (Groupe C)

Mardi 17 juin :

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphie) : Espérance Sportive de Tunis 02h00 CR Flamengo (Groupe D)

MetLife Stadium (New York) Fluminense 17h00 Borussia Dortmund (Groupe F)

Lumen Field (Seattle) : River Plate 20h00 Urawa Red Diamonds (Groupe E)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando) : Ulsan HD 23h00 Mamelodi Sundowns (Groupe F)

Mercredi 18 juin :

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles) : CF Monterrey 02h00 Inter (Groupe E)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphie) : Manchester City 17h00 Wydad Casablanca (Groupe G)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) : Real Madrid 20h00 Al Hilal (Groupe H)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) : CF Pachuca 23h00 FC Salzbourg (Groupe H)

Jeudi 19 juin :

Audi Field (Washington) : Al Ain 02h00 Juventus Turin (Groupe G)

MetLife Stadium (New York) : Palmeiras 17h00 Al Ahly FC (Groupe A)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) : Inter Miami 20h00 FC Porto (Groupe A)

Lumen Field (Seattle) : Seattle Sounders 23h00 Atlético de Madrid (Groupe B)

Vendredi 20 juin :

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles) : Paris Saint-Germain 02h00 Botafogo (Groupe B)

Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando) : SL Benfica 17h00 Auckland City (Groupe C)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphie) : Flamengo 19h00 Chelsea (Groupe D)

GEODIS Park (Nashville) : Espérance Sportive de Tunis 23h00 Los Angeles FC ou Club America (Groupe D)

Samedi 21 juin :

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) : Bayern Munich 02h00 Boca Juniors (Groupe C)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) : Mamelodi Sundowns 17h00 Borussia Dortmund (Groupe F)

Lumen Field (Seattle) Inter 20h00 Urawa Red Diamonds (Groupe E)

MetLife Stadium (New York) : Fluminense 23h00 Ulsan HD (Groupe F)

Dimanche 22 juin :

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles) : River Plate 02h00 CF Monterrey (Groupe E)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphie) : Juventus Turin 17h00 Wydad Casablanca (Groupe G)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) : Real Madrid 20h00 CF Pachuca (Groupe H)

Audi Field (Washington) : FC Salzburg 23h00 Al Hilal (Groupe H).

Lundi 23 juin :

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) : Manchester City 02h00 Al Ain (Groupe G)

Lumen Field (Seattle) : Seattle Sounders FC 20h00 Paris Saint-Germain (Groupe B)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles) : Atlético de Madrid 20h00 Botafogo (Groupe B)

Mardi 24 juin :

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) : Inter Miami 02h00 Palmeiras (Groupe A)

MetLife Stadium (New York) : FC Porto 02h00 Al Ahly (Groupe A)

GEODIS Park (Nashville) : Auckland City 20h00 Boca Juniors (Groupe C)

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte) : SL Benfica 20h00 Bayern Munich (Groupe C)

Mercredi 25 juin :

Camping World Stadium (Orlando) : Flamengo 02h00 Los Angeles FC ou Club America (Groupe D)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphie) : Espérance Sportive de Tunis 02h00 Chelsea (Groupe D)

TQL Stadium (Cincinnati) : Borussia Dortmund 20h00 Ulsan HD (Groupe F)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) : Mamelodi Sundowns 20h00 Fluminense (Groupe F)

Jeudi 26 juin :

Lumen Field (Seattle) : Inter 02h00 River Plate (Groupe E)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles) : Urawa Red Diamonds 02h00 CF Monterrey (Groupe E)

Camping World Stadium (Orlando) : Juventus Turin 20h00 Manchester City (Groupe G)

Audi Field (Washington) : Wydad Casablanca 20h00 Al Ain (Groupe G)

Vendredi 27 juin :

GEODIS Park (Nashville) : Al Hilal 02h00 CF Pachuca (Groupe H)

Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphie) : FC Salzbourg 02h00 Real Madrid (Groupe H)

