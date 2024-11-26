CL-AFR : Al Ahly rÃ©pond prÃ©sent Ã  la premiÃ¨re sortie ! Le CRB tombe Ã  domicile

26-11-2024

Champion d’Afrique en titre, Al Ahly a entamÃ© sa nouvelle campagne avec une large victoire. Le club cairote s’est imposÃ© (4/2) face au Stade d’Abidjan. Les buts ahlawis ont Ã©tÃ© inscrits par Afsha (doublÃ©), Kahraba et Shahat.

L’autre match du groupe a opposÃ© le CR Belouizdad Ã  Orlando Pirates. Le club algÃ©rien a concÃ©dÃ© la dÃ©faite (1/2). Lors de la prochaine journÃ©e, le CRB ira dÃ©fier le Stade d’Abidjan alors qu’Al Ahly jouera sur le terrain d’Orlando Pirates.

GnetNews

Fil d'actualitÃ©s

CL-AFR : L’EspÃ©rance chasse ses doutes face Ã  Djoliba

26-11-2024

CL-AFR : Mamelodi en panne ! Le FAR domine le Raja

26-11-2024

Formation rentrante de l’ES Tunis contre Djoliba

26-11-2024

CL-AFR : Pyramids FC annonce la couleur

26-11-2024

Temps forts

Logement social en Tunisie : Entre rÃªves dâ€™accession et rÃ©alitÃ©

25-11-2024

L’alcoolisme en Tunisie : Un flÃ©au en constante expansion

19-11-2024

JournÃ©e mondiale du diabÃ¨te : La Tunisie face Ã  un dÃ©fi de santÃ

14-11-2024

Budget 2025: Une augmentation pour renforcer les douanes, la fiscali

13-11-2024

Lire aussi

C1-AFR CL-AFR : L’EspÃ©rance chasse ses doutes face
C1-AFR CL-AFR : Mamelodi en panne ! Le FAR domine le Raja
C1-AFR Formation rentrante de l’ES Tunis contre Djo
C1-AFR CL-AFR : Pyramids FC annonce la couleur

Fil d'actualitÃ©s

CL-AFR : L’EspÃ©rance chasse ses doutes face Ã  Djoliba

26-11-2024

CL-AFR : Mamelodi en panne ! Le FAR domine le Raja

26-11-2024

Formation rentrante de l’ES Tunis contre Djoliba

26-11-2024

CL-AFR : Pyramids FC annonce la couleur

26-11-2024

Temps forts

Logement social en Tunisie : Entre rÃªves dâ€™accession et rÃ©alitÃ©s amÃ¨res (E

25-11-2024

L’alcoolisme en Tunisie : Un flÃ©au en constante expansion

19-11-2024

JournÃ©e mondiale du diabÃ¨te : La Tunisie face Ã  un dÃ©fi de santÃ© publique

14-11-2024

Budget 2025: Une augmentation pour renforcer les douanes, la fiscalitÃ© et la co

13-11-2024