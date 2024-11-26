CL-AFR : Al Ahly rÃ©pond prÃ©sent Ã la premiÃ¨re sortie ! Le CRB tombe Ã domicile
Champion d’Afrique en titre, Al Ahly a entamÃ© sa nouvelle campagne avec une large victoire. Le club cairote s’est imposÃ© (4/2) face au Stade d’Abidjan. Les buts ahlawis ont Ã©tÃ© inscrits par Afsha (doublÃ©), Kahraba et Shahat.
L’autre match du groupe a opposÃ© le CR Belouizdad Ã Orlando Pirates. Le club algÃ©rien a concÃ©dÃ© la dÃ©faite (1/2). Lors de la prochaine journÃ©e, le CRB ira dÃ©fier le Stade d’Abidjan alors qu’Al Ahly jouera sur le terrain d’Orlando Pirates.
GnetNews